Lloyd Wayne Nisly - 1927 - 2019

Lloyd Wayne Nisly, of Newberg, Oregon, concluded his life and ministry on earth April 30, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born October 14, 1927, to Eli Nisly and Katie Yoder in Hutchinson, Kansas.

He married Viola Mae Evers on December 30, 1948, in Sheridan, Oregon. They lived in Kansas until moving to Sheridan in 1950. The couple then made their home in Yamhill County, where they raised their three daughters, built a dry cleaning and laundry business and contributed countless hours of service to their church and community.

Among his many accomplishments, Lloyd was lieutenant governor for the 68th Division of Kiwanis International, treasurer of Gospel Echoes Prison Ministry Northwest, an officer of the Oregon Dry Cleaners Association, treasurer of Yamhill County Master Gardeners and a member of Gideons International.

Lloyd started flying after purchasing his first airplane in 1955. He earned his private pilot's license the following year and logged more than 1,880 hours--and many happy memories--in his 55 years in aviation. He was a member of the Oregon Pilots Association.

Lloyd was known for his kindness to those who passed through his life and his big smile.

He is survived by three daughters, Connie (Van) Hunsaker of Philomath, Marguerite (Lee) Alexander of Sheridan, and Kathleen (David) Peachey of Middlebury, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters; and three brothers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years; his parents; one brother; and one son-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators or Gospel Echoes Northwest Prison Ministry, Tangent, Oregon.

A private graveside service was held May 6 at Sheridan Mennonite Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Newberg Friends Church.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Macy & Son Funeral Home, McMinnville. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.