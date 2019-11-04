By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • November 4, 2019 Tweet

Living on the edge

For Lori Heaton, the universe is 662 square feet.

She spends almost all of her days within its confines and, because of a number of ailments, can usually only imagine existence beyond its walls.

What she imagines terrifies her.

“I know that if I have to incur a rent increase, I have to find some place else to live,” said Heaton. “That’s the bottom line. If a rent increase takes place, I have to move. I have no idea where I would go. This is pretty much the most affordable housing I can find.”

A lot of people who live at the Willamette Place apartments at the corner of Northeast 19th Street and McDonald Lane share Heaton’s fear these days.

They received a notice Sept. 30 from their landlords, Guardian Management LLC in Portland, that a rent increase has been proposed for the low-income apartment complex for senior citizens.

Because most of the apartments’ residents receive federal government assistance with their rent, proposed increases must be reviewed and approved by officials of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program.

A petition opposing the increase signed by 30 residents of Willamette Place was sent to Jay DeLapp, the multifamily housing area specialist out of the USDA’s Tangent office, which oversees the McMinnville complex.

DeLapp told the News-Register that USDA officials have yet to review the proposed rent increase.

“The tenants are getting a little ahead of themselves,” he said.

Wes Cochran, the multifamily housing program director for the USDA state office in Portland, told the News-Register that officials will likely make a decision on the rent increase by Dec. 1, but the decision could take until the end of the year.

In the notice to residents, Guardian Management executives said they propose increasing the basic rent on one-bedroom apartments next year from $546 per month to $650 — an increase of $104.

Basic rent on two-bedroom apartments would go from $620 to $900 per month — an increase of $280.

Kelly Paine, the portfolio manager for Guardian Management, told the News-Register in an email that the rent increase would only affect people whose rent is already subsidized by the USDA as well as the Low-Income Tax Credit Program.

Rent for those tenants is capped at 30% of their household income, she said, so even though the rent would increase, they wouldn’t actually be paying additional money.

“Not all of the residents at Willamette Place received rent increases, just those who were under the rent limits for the program,” said Paine.

However, DeLapp rebutted Paine. “That was an incorrect statement,” he told the News-Register.

Regardless of the rent assistance they receive, DeLapp said, all of Willamette Place’s residents would face the rent increase.

Paine could not be reached by presstime for followup statements or comment.

Of Willamette Place’s 47 units, Cochran said 14 units receive some form of USDA rental assistance. Another 20 receive assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A total of 13 units are completely unsubsidized, he said, and their residents don’t have their rents capped at 30%.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 608 on Feb. 28, making Oregon the first state in the country with statewide rent control -- capping how much landlords can raise rent and making it harder for them to evict tenants without a reason.

But because of Willamette Place’s connections to the federal government through USDA and HUD, Cochran said state rent control laws don’t apply.

“We are working with the government,” DeLapp said. “Nothing is ever simple or easy.”

Although Heaton’s rent is among those capped at 30% of her income, she said she remains scared.

“I do have assistance from Yamhill County Housing, but the thing is, the last time the rent was raised by $30, I incurred that $30 increase,” Heaton said.

Suffering from an immune deficiency disease, she worries what would happen if she was forced out of the protective environment of her apartments after 11 years.

“It’s a really bad time of year to be living in a tent,” she said. “I get sick a lot. I can catch everything. It would kill me is what it would do.”

Penny Bossom’s rent is also capped at 30% of her income, but she said that’s a trap. She can never get ahead. If she gets an increase in her Social Security, it goes straight to rent.

As her spending power remains stagnant, she said, the price of everything else continues to increase.

“The generous government is going to give us a 1.6% increase in our Social Security,” Bossom said. “Now isn’t that sweet? Everything else is going up by 3%.”

Her neighbor Shirley Bertroch said she knows the feeling.

“When you get a raise in Society Security, they take it all back and then some,” Bertroch said. “Some of the people don’t qualify for subsidized rent, and they get this added on. I’m concerned about my neighbors. They can barely make it now.”

True, said Bossom. “The rent has gone up until it’s ridiculous,” she said. “I’m 89. I shouldn’t have to live like this.

She gets angry about how the elderly people are treated in general, she added.

“What’s next for us old people?” Bossom said. “We’re going to get lined up and shot? I’m scared to death for my children and grandchildren. It’s not my fault I’m poor. I had money until I had to take care of my husband. I guess I should have just shot him.”

This is not the first conflict Guardian has had with its Willamette Place residents.

In the summer of 2016, Guardian executives announced residents at Willamette Place and two other senior complexes could no longer use window air-conditioners. Maintenance workers removed the air-conditioners as summer temperatures reached the 90s.

Residents scrambled to acquire portable air-conditioners, some receiving last-minute assistance from Yamhill Community Action Partnership.

“That was hard,” Bertroch said. “I had to borrow the money for the air-conditioner. That wasn’t easy.”

Bossom said she bought her portable air-conditioner with a credit card. “I resent having to pay $300 then some for an air-conditioner I shouldn’t have to buy.” she said.

Cochran said a rent increase next year is by no means a done deal. Under federal regulations, landlords can’t simply raise the rent and utility allowances because they want to increase their profit margin.

They must provide the government with evidence that the increase is necessary for maintenance or the day-to-day costs of operating the complex, he said.

“Guardian Management Company has followed the protocol for submitting a proposed budget,” Cochran said. “If they’re requesting a rent increase, they’re required to provide a proposed budget package in advance. They’ve done that.”

After a proposed rent increase, residents have 20 days to submit written comments. Willamette Place residents did so in the form of their petition.

By the beginning of 2020, USDA officials can accept or deny the proposed rent increase or negotiate it with management and make changes to the proposed budget.

Heaton said it’s hard to believe Guardian needs the money for maintenance.

“It’s really difficult to get them to come out and do anything,” she said. “It seems like it’s getting a lot tougher. Unless it’s something like normal wear and tear, they don’t want to do much about it.”

Beyond all those procedures and protocols, she added, are flesh-and-blood human beings who are separated from the street by only a few dollars.

“There are a lot of elderly people here,” she said. “They’re my friends. They don’t have any housing assistance. They’re looking at the same situation I’m looking at. This is very scary.”

Sharon Cooley said she’s definitely scared. Even with a part-time job and Social Security, she said, rent is difficult. It will be more than half of her income when she has to rely solely on Social Security.

“It’s unreal,” said Cooley. “In addition to the rent, every time I go to the laundromat they have furnished for us, it’s $1.75 a load. That adds up to $28 per month. I don’t want to be homeless. I have no family in this town. Where would I go to? I don’t want to be stuck Dumpster diving as they call it.”

Bossom said the entire situation defies her understanding.

“We’re supposed to be the richest country of the world, and we have so many homeless people because they simply can’t afford to live,” she said. “I’m so sick of it all, I could spit.”

Most of the Willamette Place residents approached by the News-Register wanted to share their feelings about the situation, but only a few of them were willing to provide their full names.

Heaton said she and her neighbors fear some kind of retaliation for speaking out, even though their right to do so is legally protected. She feels uncomfortable about coming forward on a personal level as well, she added.

“I don’t like to ruffle feathers, but sometimes you have to,” she said.

Bossom, on the other hand, doesn’t have a problem speaking her mind. “I’m an opinionated old lady,” she said.

“I feel very violated,” she added. “I feel like I’ve been run over by a truck. Somebody knocks you down, and everyone else comes along and kicks you in the slats. You should be able to buy a loaf of bread or some coffee. You have to give up everything when you’re old. It’s not fair.”