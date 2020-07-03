By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Linfield trustees back Baca; Student petition demands he step down

Lulu

I, for one, would like to take this opportunity to thank the 28 faculty members who stood up, probably in the face of coercive tactics, to express their lack of confidence in Baca, who has demonstrated, in fact, the antithesis of character and zero leadership, but perhaps a passion exclusively focused on the financial bottom line. As far as Dr. Davis is concerned, his "I feel your pain" speech meant jack. Was he implying after 30 or 35 years, these students might come to terms with some rheumy-eyed, drunken old lecher pawing and slobbering on them? And for parents considering Linfield for their children--imagine your daughters covered in tire tracks, because that's how they'll appear after the administration and trustees throw them under the bus. Can this college sink any lower?

