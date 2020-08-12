By Jodie DeJonge • Managing Editor • August 12, 2020 Tweet

Linfield: No violations found in trustee investigation that targeted president

An independent monthslong investigation of allegations against two Linfield University trustees, including President Miles Davis, found no violations of the college’s anti-harassment and sexual harassment policies, the university announced Wednesday.

The executive committee of the trustees board said the allegations of inappropriate conduct, made by faculty members, and “claims of a sexual misconduct crisis at Linfield are erroneous.”

In a separate statement, Davis wrote: “I am one of the trustees accused of inappropriate behavior. The process has been a learning experience for me.”

The university, which has 1,845 students at campuses in McMinnville and Portland, has been roiled in controversy in recent months by a lawsuit that accused former trustee David Jubb, 71, of sexual assault, and criminal charges against Jubb for allegedly sexually assaulting four students.

Student and faculty protests urged David Baca, the trustees chair, to resign, saying his continued presence created an unsafe environment. Additionally, in an 88-18 vote, the faculty said it had “no confidence” in Baca’s ability to lead. Baca said he has the trustees support and will remain in the position.

The board of trustees’ executive committee said the investigation was completed by an outside attorney, who “determined that there was no harassment in either case.”

“Regardless, the Executive Committee of the Board is deeply troubled that any member of the Linfield community would be made to feel uncomfortable by the behavior of others. As trustees, we believe this is a teachable moment for everyone,” it said.

Davis said he was told in early March of a complaint submitted to Linfield’s Office of Human Resources that he had “touched a faculty member on the shoulders while remarking that I looked forward to a scheduled meeting the next day.”

“The complaint came as a complete shock to me. I readily agreed to fully cooperate,” he wrote.

“I apologize for causing discomfort to this faculty member. I harbor no ill will against my accuser. I am in a position of power. Aside from handshakes, I pledge to you that I will seek consent before touching anyone, no matter my intent,” Davis wrote.

“I also was accused by a faculty member of making anti-Semitic and inappropriate religious comments, which I deny in the strongest terms possible. These claims of bias on my part are fictitious, and were thoroughly investigated. I will not dignify the allegations by discussing them further,” he said.

The university declined to answer additional questions about the reports or its findings.

“We are addressing this issue today because of unauthorized and inaccurate statements made in recent months – including claims made by the Faculty Trustee in February and May reports to the Board of Trustees,” the committee said in a statement.

“The May 2020 report described a ‘crisis’ at Linfield related to the safety of our students and revealed that ‘four different members of the board have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct since last February.’ Those claims were false, as we have stated previously,” the statement said.

The committee added it was "distressed that people with no first-hand knowledge repeatedly mischaracterized the recent claims as sexual assault or sexual misconduct in a manner that led our students to fear for their safety."

The executive committee said the university would announce updated Title IX protocols this fall and that the trustees board, faculty and staff have received “and will continue to undergo harassment and boundary training.”

Check back for further updates on this story.





