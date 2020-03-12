Linfield to start spring break early, move to online classes

Linfield College will start spring break a week early, and when classes resume March 30, they will be held online rather than in person.



The college planned to have the same spring break as Oregon's public schools, March 23-27. But Thursday it sent out a message to students and staff that today would be the final day before a two-week break.

Concerns about coronavirus prompted the change, college officials said.

They said students will take classes online from March 30 to at least April 10. Over the two-week break, residence halls and the college food service program will remain open for students who choose to stay on campus, although the dining hall will have limited hours and service times.

"These are extraordinary times, and it is critical that we take steps to support and protect one another," the letter said.