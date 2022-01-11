Linfield sets softball clinic

Linfield University’s softball program is conducting two instructional all-skills Fastpitch clinics for girls ages 8-18 January 15 and January 22 on the university campus in McMinnville.

All of the clinic instruction will be provided by the coaches and players of the Linfield University Wildcats, one of the consistently successful softball programs in the country.

Each clinic will stress the skills and fundamentals necessary for successful play at any level of competition. The skills covered include hitting, bunting, base running, and fundamental defensive play for infielders and outfielders. There will also be time for pitchers and catchers to learn the fine points of battery communication from the Wildcat coaches and pitching staff. Both clinics will also feature a post-clinic discussions about developing success skills. on To obtain a clinic flyer just go to: https://golinfieldwildcats.com/news/2022/1/3/softball-instructional-all-skills-clinics-are-jan-15-and-jan-22.aspx