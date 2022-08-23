Linfield kicks off Young Cats Club this month

-The Linfield volleyball program will be hosting a Young Cats Club event on Saturday, August 20, from 3-5 p.m. at Ted Wilson Gymnasium.

-The Wildcats’ football team will welcome youngsters for a 90-minute Young Cats Club session on Friday, August 26, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Maxwell Field.

-The Linfield men’s and women’s soccer teams will collaborate for a two-hour YCC event on Saturday, August 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Linfield Soccer/Lacrosse Complex.

At each session, kids will interact with Linfield players and coaches, participate in some basic skills exercises and have time for autographs with the players afterward. Every YCC participant will receive a free T-shirt and autograph book and a general admission ticket to an upcoming home game.

The purpose of the Young Cats Club program is to invite area youngsters to experience in person what it’s like to interact with college student-athletes and attend a Linfield athletic event. The McMinnville office of Goldman Sachs Financial Planning and Your Space Storage are again sponsoring the Young Cats Club series during the 2022-23 academic year.

For more information, contact sportsinfo@linfield.edu .