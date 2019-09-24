Linfield hosts youth hoops camp

Linfield College and Men’s Basketball Head Coach Shanan Rosenberg host one-day co-ed youth basketball camps September 27, October 11 and October 25. The events are open to second through eighth graders of all skills levels.

The Wildcats’ basketball staff and players create camps which exercise the mind, body and spirit. Campers engage in drills and activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; lunch on campus is provided.

The camp flyer states: “We aspire to provide the best camp experience possible for your child, leading to increased knowledge, athletic skill acquisition, enhanced self-esteem (confidence) and healthy social skills. Camps are directed and led by Rosenberg (2017 Northwest Conference Coach of the Year) and members of the Linfield Basketball Program.”

Cost is $40.

For additional information, contact Coach Rosenberg at coachrose@linfield.edu .