Linfield events celebrate Latine heritage

Held to coincide with the end of Latine Heritage Month and Linfield’s Homecoming Weekend, the event will include music, food, student-led entertainment and cultural information booths.

Also, the Common Read Book Club holds an hour-long discussion of the short story All Her Names, by Kali Fajardo-Anstine, 4 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Nicholson Library’s Austin Reading Room. Reading materials are available at the Latine Heritage Month display in the library, and the short story is also available online.

Heritage Celebración activities start with a reception, food and mingling from 1 to 1:30 p.m. The event is organized by Linfield University Latine Adelante, or LULA, and ticket proceeds will help Linfield students attend the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute’s conference in February 2024. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for youths and free for those five and younger and are available online. If cost is prohibitive, contact lulaleadership@linfield.edu. For more information, visit linfield.edu/life-at-linfield.

Performances include Aztec dances from Huehca Omeyocan, baile folklorico from Linfield students and music from the Linfield Concert Choir. At the conclusion of the performances, everyone will be invited to join the dancing.