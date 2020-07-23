Lily May Beebe Graves 1921 - 2020

Lily May Beebe Graves, 99 years young, of Longview, Washington, went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020.

Lily May was born March 1, 1921, in Bozeman, Montana, to Leonard and Zelda Beebe. She grew up in Nevada and eventually attended St. Paul’s Bible Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota. She met her childhood sweetheart, Theodore W. Graves, at age 6, and they married on December 25, 1941, in Fort Lewis, Washington. Six weeks later, Ted was deployed to Australia.

Although she was a dedicated homemaker for many years, there was a 13-year span where she enjoyed working at Oregon Mutual Insurance Company. Lily was passionately involved in the Women’s Missionary Society and also served for over 50 years in various capacities at Bethel Baptist Church in McMinnville.

She was an incredible woman of God who lived life faithful to the Lord, her family and in service to others. Lily loved hosting family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving, where she encouraged each attendee to share yearly gratitude. Her discipline of daily Bible study resulted in an ever-increasing joy and steadfast determination to hear those words we all long for: “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” Her legacy for those who loved her, especially her family members, is one that all will strive to emulate.

Her husband, Ted Graves, and brother, Roger Christenson, preceded her to Glory.

Lily Graves is survived by her brother, Bill Christenson (Anita Christenson); children, Jeannie Young, Betty Graves, La Nea Ewert (Steve Ewert), and Dan Graves (Michelle Graves); eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.