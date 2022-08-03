August 3, 2022 Tweet

Library evacuated after suspicious item found

News-Register staff report

Members of the public were told Wednesday evening that a suspicious package had been found on the premises of McMinnville Library, and instructed to immediately leave the building shortly after 7 p.m.

A staff member found an item they could not identify and reported it to McMinnville police, who instructed staff to tell people to evacuate. Police investigated and found the object to be harmless, police Cpl. Matt Peters told the News-Register at about 9 p.m. Police had no further comment.

The library officially closes at 7 p.m. Those told to leave, in addition to staff, included a musical group that uses the Carnegie Room once a month and had been scheduled to remain until 8 p.m.

The incident comes two days after Saturday’s west McMinnville incident in which a man was arrested after allegedly firing an estimated 200 rounds and throwing explosive devices from inside a home, and within a week after reports of two explosive devices elsewhere in the city. Police notified the public Monday of the detonation of an explosive device and discovery of a second, unexploded, device, in two McMinnville neighborhoods.