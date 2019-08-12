Lewis Oliver Brown 1936 - 2019

Longtime Carlton, Oregon, resident, Lewis Oliver Brown, passed away August 12, 2019, in his home. He was 83 years old. Born the second son of four boys and two girls to Norman R. Brown and Muriel Stella (Caravan) Brown, Lewis, or “Lew," as he was called, spent his early years in Brisbane, California, before moving to San Francisco, where he graduated from Lincoln High School and attended San Francisco City College. Deeply patriotic, Lew joined the Naval Reserve before meeting his beloved first wife, Judith Hubbell. He requested active duty in 1957 and, three months later, he and Judith were married. They spent the next two years in Hawaii, where he was assigned as the personal driver for Rear Admiral Frank Brandley. In 1960, he began his 37-year career as a meat cutter for Safeway Stores, Inc. He moved his family to Carlton in 1968, where he continued working for Safeway until he retired in 1997 at age 62. Lew was an avid coin collector, a World War II buff and enjoyed going to casinos with his second wife, Linda Mealue. He was preceded in death by wife, Judith; his mother; father; half-brother, Charles; half-sister, Betty Guy; infant daughter, Kari; brothers, James and Norman; sister, Carol; and granddaughter, Alissa (Lissy) Hamrick. He is survived by his second wife, Linda; his sister, Joan Peceimmer; brother, Charles Brown; as well as his four children, Lori Thomas, Alan Brown, Richard Brown and Leah Jennings; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. The family will hold a small, private memorial on Saturday, September 14. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent to Tucker-Maxon Oral School in Portland, Oregon.