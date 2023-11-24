November 24, 2023 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Nov. 24, 2023

Americans all

Thanks for another great News-Register article by Starla Pointer on the naturalization ceremony held at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum. And welcome to our new American brothers and sisters.

Stories such as yours, about taking the Oath of Allegiance, always move me. They bring back memories of my own citizenship ceremony in May 1971.

Terry Howell’s comments regarding the requirements to become a U.S. citizen are noteworthy. They compel me to share the Oath of Allegiance we gladly took when we were adopted by the people of our new home of America:

“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state or sovereignty of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”

As a proud veteran of the U.S. Marines, I can say this: Yes, our United States of America requires — deserves — our responsible and faithful citizenship. As President Kennedy so eloquently stated in his call to action in January 1961: “And so, my fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

God Bless America!

Al Arguedas

McMinnville

Let taxpayers decide

On May 16, voters in the city of McMinnville gave their consent to the formation of the McMinnville Fire District. This consent also gave this new district authority to assess a $2 per thousand property tax.

Since the vote, I have read a number of articles in the News-Register on what is going to happen to the $1.50 per thousand allocated for the soon to be non-existent McMinnville Fire Department.

According to an article in the Oct. 24 edition, the city has received: 1) 687 responses from an online survey using a prioritization tool; 2) 42 responses from an iheartmac.org survey; and 3) 12 to 15 responses from citizen focus groups. I do not see this creating a mandate like the one delivered at the polls for creation of the new fire district.

In my opinion, the $1.50 per thousand should be permanently suspended, permanently retired.

Let the taxpayers see exactly what they are paying for, how much it will cost and what terms they are agreeing to via a citywide vote. Let them decide what kind of tax they are willing to pay for how many years.

Our city council has an opportunity for absolute transparency. It’s just the right thing to do.

Kevin Nolan

McMinnville