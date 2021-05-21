May 21, 2021 Tweet

Letters to the editor: May 21, 2021

Hands to yourself

Do not touch me without my consent. Basic respect for my personal space should not be a big ask. “Born huggers” do not have the right to touch other people’s bodies because they think they are “making this a better world for the rest of us.” When you touch me on the shoulder, hug me, or whisper in my ear, you take away my right to decide what happens to my body. Frankly, born huggers are a major reason that women feel unsafe nearly anywhere men are present.

Non-consensual touch, even if it is disguised as an assignment from the Good Lord, is sexual harassment. Women deserve the right to feel safe wherever they are. Born Hugger, if you see this Linfield Class of ’20 grad at any alumni events, back off.

Madison Brunkhart

Portland

No to vaccination

When citizens are reluctant to inject into their bodies a non-approved potentially gene-altering serum allowed only on an emergency basis, it is wrong to push for a 70% vaccination rate.

When Google, Facebook and YouTube attempt to silence the warnings of experienced health professionals, including experts in virology and immunity, it is unwise to push for a 70% vaccination rate.

When the governor gives counties millions of dollars to reward citizens willing to roll up their sleeves for a vaccine never before injected into humans, one that invades the body’s cells and temporarily hijacks the body’s immune system, it is unconscionable to push for a 70% vaccination rate.

When many women report disrupted menstrual cycles and unusually heavy bleeding after receiving the COVID shot, it is deplorable to push for a 70% vaccination rate.

When COVID has a 99.7% survival rate, and there are drugs available for successful treatment, it is pure stupidity to allow the vaccine to be the only legally recognized alternative.

If we learn in a year or two that the COVID vaccine forever damages our immune system, or has other serious and currently unforeseen negative effects, we will have irreparably tainted our emergency blood supply. We will be desperate for blood from unvaccinated people, so it would be prudent to make sure more than 30% of the population can answer that call.

When the governor has to resort to oppressive, threatening and manipulative tactics to try to force the citizens of her state to ignore their conscience, hijacking their constitutional right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, it is criminal to push for a 70% vaccination rate.

Elizabeth Hall

McMinnville

Getting along fine

There was a guest commentary by Bridget Barton published earlier this year, and it piqued my interest. I don’t know who she is, but take exception to many things she wrote.

She claimed seniors were sinking on the Titantic as teachers rowed away, based on the governor prioritizing teachers for COVID vaccination. She said the public was “rightfully disgusted” as a result.

Well, she didn’t check with me. I’m a senior and I wasn’t disgusted. I was happy to wait my turn.

Barton went on to say of seniors, “Their days, already numbered, are spent in miserable loneliness.”

I’m well aware that my days are numbered, along with those of every other human on the face of the earth. But I haven’t been trapped in my home all this time. I’ve been free to take walks in my neighborhood, work in my yard, visit with neighbors over the fence, have my kids visit outside in good weather and Facetime with anyone who’s willing.

She also asserted, “Oregon’s seniors suffer serious effects from isolation, including depression … from lack of social stimulation and declining health and fitness.”

I’m more worried about the stalled development of school-age children. We seniors have many years of experience to help us handle the situation, but children don’t. I think they are the most vulnerable to the psychological impact.

Peggy Rouse

McMinnville

Best for all

I would like to address Steve Caldwell’s letter concerning library fees and basic responsibility.

As a library board member, I, too, had concerns regarding the ending of late fees for overdue books. But the library director, Jenny Berg, explained to us that late fees do not act as a stick in deterring lateness, and disproportionately affect those least able to pay.

The library cares about the material being returned, and patrons care about being able to access that material. If library patrons fail to return material, they are not able to check out anything else — and must pay to replace any lost material.

That is the real stick. The library and all its resources are the carrot.

Erin Butler

McMinnville

We can do this

Look, I know many of us are angry at the president, governor and Centers for Disease Control right now. But hear me out please.

The relaxation of mask requirements doesn’t come out of the blue. This is something they’ve long been planning, once voluntary vaccination waned.

The three entities I just mentioned have all been in contact in preparation for this day to occur. The Band-Aid needed to be ripped off now to encourage vaccination among the holdouts.

This is the intermediate step, given the size of the population that is refusing to be vaccinated. This announcement of relaxed mask regulations for those who are fully vaccinated will force the issue with a fairly good chunk of the rest of the country, which makes it step two in the scope of things.

Yes, there will be those who lie about being fully vaccinated.

I know the frustration. I feel it too. But this wasn’t one of the knee-jerk decisions we’ve all been used to over the last few years.

We got through this last year, and the suckage has been huge, no lie. I think this step will totally suck, too, but it will be much shorter.

Today was inevitable. It’s here. We can do this!

Lisa McCracken

McMinnville

Sad world

But really.

What a shame that a Linfield graduate can write an anonymous letter of complaint and have Daniel Pollack-Pelzner use it to try to publicly cast a shadow on a respected, long-time citizen of McMinnville — one who has contributed many years of community service on many civic and church projects.

Yes, credentials don’t open the door to liberties or inappropriate behavior. But really.

When has it become a sin for a man or woman to try to put a group of young people at ease, or give a congratulatory hug in an appropriate setting? What a sad world ours has become.

P.S. to anonymous Linfield graduate: Please have the integrity to sign your name.

Pat Farnham Kizer

McMinnville

Unnecessary barrier

I see Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer is proposing a rule requiring parental approval for those 17 and under to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

I am opposed to such a proposal. Our state health authorities already have regulations that mandate parental consent for medical and dental care to those under the age of 15.

Berschauer’s proposal is inappropriate. It is also inconsistent with public health standards.

Susan Chambers

McMcMinnville

It takes a village

There seems to be an increase in our homeless population, given COVID and the resulting loss of jobs.

Police are seen repeatedly asking them to change their locations and issuing tickets. If there is ever hope to escape homelessness, payment of fines will further impede progress.

Resources have been limited because of COVID. Basic needs such as access to water, food and showers have been restricted.

Many feel the homeless are mostly drug addicts and alcoholics. I have to ask who would not turn to these escapes, given the turn of events in their lives and their daily living conditions? The hopelessness and despair would drive most to these vices.

Who would not have mental health issues when they lack sleep, good nutrition, adequate hydration and often prescribed medications? I feel the numbers are only going to increase and no amount of police work is going to remove the sight or the plight from neighborhoods.

Given the money in this county, I feel we should follow the examples of Medford, Eugene and Portland and have land donated for a tiny-home village that would be self-governed. The residents could come together and build a future to be proud of.

Over the last several months, I have had the pleasure of engaging with many of the homeless. And they have had much to share.

They are part of our community. Many of them are willing to do what it takes to get the kind of fresh start this tiny-home village could offer.

These times call for our best humanity, for the least-served to be held up and supported, as we would want to be if we were in their circumstances. My gratitude.

Deborah Schwartzkopff

McMinnville

Undermining democracy

The new voting restrictions bill just passed by the Texas Legislature seems downright un-American! Voting rights groups say poor and minority voters will bear the brunt of these restrictions.

In Georgia, new voting restrictions have also been signed into law, and they are under consideration in other states. The new limits appear to target mail-in voting, which disproportionately affects the elderly, handicapped, ill and other such groups.

Every eligible citizen should have equal opportunity and access to voting. If not, we cannot have a democratic election.

Janet De With

Yamhill