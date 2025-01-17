January 17, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 17, 2025

Lamenting lanes loss

A Joni Mitchell lyric in the song “Big Yellow Taxi” warns, “You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.”

That will be true this spring when Walnut City Lanes close its doors after 47 years of Rettke Family ownership. The Retkes aren’t just owners of a business, they are lovers of the sport of bowling.

When the bowling alley is torn down, McMinnville and its surrounding communities will be without a bowling venue for the first time since as far back as the 1950s.

This bowling alley has brought thousands of people together from all walks of life. It has offered activities for league and tournament play, birthday parties, special needs groups, junior and senior groups, and just something fun to do when bad weather forced everyone inside.

Thank you Jerry and Sharri Rettke, along with your extended family, for bringing us all together for so many great years.

Blake Williams

Newberg



Trans targeting

House Resolution 28, amending Title IX to ban trans participation in sports, represents a dangerous attack on trans rights and civil liberties.

I played rugby in college, both in Oregon and Washington, both on and against teams including trans athletes. Those teams’ efforts to be inclusive added to the experience, building a strong sense of community.

Sex assigned at birth is only one small component of sports performance. Including trans athletes did not keep matches from being fair or challenging.

Everyone deserves access to the opportunities offered through sports.

The proposed amendments are not intended to support equal sports opportunities for women. They are aimed at laying the groundwork for ongoing discriminatory laws targeting trans people.

We must continue to support trans rights and trans people. Oregon’s congressional delegation must continue to hold the line for trans rights and oppose HR 28.

Join me in urging Rep. Salinas, Sen. Merkley and Sen. Wyden to vote no on a trans sports ban.

Katherine Gladhart-Hayes

Dayton





Remember in November

The president-elect promised to address the high cost of groceries, end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, fix healthcare, secure the border, and as he puts it, “Make America Great Again!” Yet, in the run up to his second inauguration, what has he been saying?

He’s been talking about seizing Greenland, reclaiming the Panama Canal and annexing Canada to make it our 51st state! He’s insulted the Canadian prime minister by calling him the “governor” of Canada.

For those of you who support Mr. Trump, is this why you voted for him? I think the master salesman has once again pulled the wool over the eyes of the American electorate by making false promises on the campaign trail simply to get elected.

The truth is, he has no plans to address the high cost of groceries, broken healthcare and immigration systems or other of the country’s problems, or to bring the wars in Ukraine and Gaza to a swift end. So he’s doing what he does well, using his megaphone to distract and deflect attention from his soon to be broken promises.

The American people will be wise to hold him and the GOP to account for their broken promises when voting resumes in November 2026.

Philip Forve

McMinnville