Letters to the editor: Aug. 14, 2020

No need to stress

Kudos to our local DMV. I was impressed with my visit to our local DMV office last week.

When I heard the office was going to reopen, I scheduled an appointment online. It was easy.

I was amazed by all the content online — and all the rules. But OK. We’re in the midst of a pandemic. Just go with it.

The place was set up according to Oregon Health Authority guidelines. But the best part was the service.

The employees were so helpful and courteous. They made eye contact and conversation.

My past experiences had been pretty stale, but this visit was perfect. So I’m happy to spread the word.

There’s no need to stress about visiting the DMV. It’s great!

Linda Schwichtenberg

McMinnville

Systemic racism

Questions for Dennis Carmody, Readers Forum 8/7/2020:

Could a nation constitutionally establishing the counting of some people as 3/5 person for voting purposes be racist? Could a nation giving disease-contaminated blankets to Native Americans in fulfillment of peace treaties be racist?

Could a nation relegating Japanese Americans to concentration camps be racist? Could a nation allowing Virginia’s Prince Edward County to close public schools for a whole year to avoid desegregation be racist?

Could a nation incarcerating people of color at rates many times that of whites for the same crime be racist? Could a nation now targeting communities of color with voter suppression tactics be racist?

Is the problem racists living in our nation or is it systemic racism so deeply infused most of us don’t even notice, as it doesn’t affect us?

So yes, Dennis, a nation can do all of those things you listed in your letter and still be racist. Until our society gets rid of the fear of racist people, and starts calling them out, then purges its systemic enabling, it will remain racist.

Dale Dehm

McMinnville

Disappointed in Willamina

What’s up, News-Register? The past five years, you have gone away from being an unbiased paper reporting news and community events.

You’re down to four pages and the local Democratic Central Committee’s new leaders gets a section-front writeup (“County Dems elect youngest chair and vice-chair in Oregon,” June 30), but nothing is run on local Republicans.

Letters from readers show they are tired of the bias, tired of headlines blasting Trump while disregarding the good he has done.

Let us not forget that he stood for Hong Kong signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, made NATO pay its fair share and signed into law the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill reducing recidivism and refining sentencing. I guess N-R forgot about these.

It’s no wonder many will no longer subscribe to the paper. The pandemic was a perfect time to infuse readers with great journalism, but it hasn’t happened.

I remember when we could read about vegetarian meals, learn about clouds and weather or read about the varied history of Oregon.

I also remember when we saw pictures of school kids playing sports. Now, all that can be managed is their names, with more space given to advertisers than kids.

Along with many others, I am very disappointed in the News-Register. You must have forgotten that a newspaper’s job is to inspire, inform and bring a sense of hope and belonging to a community.

R.I.P. News-Register R.I.P.

Alyssa Green

Willamina