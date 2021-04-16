April 16, 2021 Tweet

Letters to the editor: April 16, 2021

Threat to democracy

I was happy to hear that Major League Baseball is pulling its All-Star Game out of Georgia in retaliation for that state’s new and very restrictive voting law. When laws like this are instituted, reaction should be swift.

This law places new restrictions on voting by mail and establishes greater legislative control over how elections are run. It seems intended to lower voter participation.

This situation could, I believe, pose a threat to democracy. The decision as to how elections are to be conducted should not be made by one political party or some other special interest group.

Janet De With

Yamhill