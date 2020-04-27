By Ossie Bladine • Editor • April 27, 2020 Tweet

Letter to Readers: Time to plan an in-county vacation

Inserted into this issue is our annual Visitor Guide, which the News-Register has been producing since 2003.

This year’s edition [click here to see e-edition] arrives a month later than usual. It initially was finalized just as the coronavirus outbreak started to shut down businesses, and we decided it would be hasty to distribute at that time.

Delivery of our guide will be produced in phases as different businesses reopen in the coming weeks. Distribution to our readers is a first step. Some local wineries are including issues in their shipments, a greatly appreciated act that will get the promotions into the hands of out-of-towners who soon could think again about travel.

However, as reported last week, it will be a long, slow and painful recovery for the local tourism industry. Travelers will remain hesitant to book trips while COVID-related uncertainty remains.

Thus, we ask readers to consider planning an in-county vacation. When it’s safe to do so, book a couple nights at a local hotel, B&B or rental. Pick a restaurant or winery you’ve never visited and make a reservation once dine-in is allowed. There’s plenty of adventure to have here at home, from hot-air balloons, museums, tours on horseback or waterways and, of course, wineries.

Each community included in the Visitor Guide has much to offer. Until life gets back to normal, let’s support and enjoy our county in ways so many out-of-towners do each year.