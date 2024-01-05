By Ossie Bladine • Editor • January 5, 2024 Tweet

Letter To Readers: N-R debuts new size, schedule

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Some of the various sizes of the News-Register and preceding newspapers in Yamhill County since 1900. At the top-middle, a 1903 issue of the Telephone-Register lays on top of a much larger version from 1935. Lars Bladine purchased the Telephone-Register in 1928. On the bottom, an issue of the Yamhill County Reporter, which merged with the McMinnville News (founded in 1901) in 1905 to form the News-Reporter. In 1953, Lars' two sons, Jack and Phil, purchased the News-Reporter and merged it with the then-weekly Telephone-Register, forming the News-Register. They published that newspaper six days a week until 1958, shown in the top right as the Daily News-Register. Since then, the News-Register switched publishing schedules multiple times between twice-weekly and tri-weekly.

The News-Register has officially kicked off 2024 with a new size, a new schedule and a new model for delivering community news, sports and information.

On Wednesday, our staff published the first e-edition-only issue of the News-Register, which is posted to the website, and was emailed to nearly 3,000 subscribers with online accounts. E-edition News-Registers will be similarly presented every Monday and Wednesday moving forward.

Today marks the first edition of a revamped print product, which will now be delivered to homes and newsstands on Fridays. Along with a new size, there are several changes to the layout of the publication you will see as you flip through the pages. The Sports section now fronts the B section, while Viewpoints moves into the A section. You will find a combination of weekly features that used to be split between the two print editions, and some additional features, such as Memory Lane, an expanded Vintage News-Register photo page, additional color comics, a supplemental column to the Places of Worship advertising section and more.

One of the myriad conversations staff has had leading up to this change has been about how to balance content between the print and e-edition-only issues.

We are aware some readers either do not have computers, tablets or cell phones, or maybe just don’t care to consume their local news from a digital platform.

Our news staff will have this in mind when preparing for each week’s print edition. Often times there will be stories first reported earlier in the week, then expanded upon in the ensuing print issue. Also, in this issue you will see a new Weekly Roundup, a compilation of important news that was reported in the previous two e-editions. So to readers who prefer the print product moving forward, be assured we’re striving to keep bringing you any important news. We’re not reducing the content delivered to you, but expanding upon what we have already been doing.

For more commentary on this, see the Whatchamacolumn in today's paper.

During this transition time, the N-R staff is also ready and willing to help subscribers through any problems with accessing the e-editions. You will see a half page advertising in this issue with directions to sign up to have every e-edition sent to your email inbox.

You will also find in this issue a large helping of promotion for our Community Partners program. Expansion of this subscription-based marketing initiative for local businesses is key to the News-Register’s success moving forward. Later this month, information will be released about a new Premium Subscription that provides additional benefits to readers who sign up, and also increase the overall communication we have with readers and the community.

Working toward this massive change has been no easy feat, especially doing so through the busy holiday season. For me, it’s been a reminder of how amazing the News-Register staff is, and how lucky my family’s business is to have them on board. And the same is to be said for the staff within our printing division, Oregon Lithoprint, which has been essential to the newspaper’s success and presentation for decades.

Finally, back to the size.

Newspapers have been changing sizes ever since they were created. The size launched today resembles that of The News-Reporter, which was purchased by and combined with the Telephone-Register in 1953, forming the News-Register nearly 70 years ago to this date.

I’m writing this before I get to hold the new News-Register in my hands, and it’s difficult to say exactly what I will think or how I will feel about it. But I’m pretty sure I will be able to hold it next to those generations of newspapers represented in that photo, and mainly just be thankful that it still exists.

I’m hoping readers keep that emotion top of mind, too.

Ossie Bladine, Editor-in-Chief

obladine@newsregister.com

503-687-1269