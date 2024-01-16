By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • 

Letter to Readers: Line dancing class of one just fine

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

oldeee

Same at the Buell Grange with Joe and Janet on Thursday nights 530-8PM
Hwy 22 between Willamina and Rickreal.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable