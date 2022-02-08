By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • February 8, 2022 Tweet

Letter to Readers: Emails to official are downright appalling

Last week, I wrote that none of the letters sent to the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners about Commissioner Mary Starrett’s attempt to add scientifically questionable information to the county’s Public Health website contained threats or more than the mildest of profanity.

On Friday, Starrett shared two letters with me that she had not forwarded to the county, emailed to her on Jan. 26 and Jan. 29.

They were appalling.

Both were from men who said they objected to her stance on the COVID-19 pandemic, but neither contained reasoned arguments.

Instead, they were filled with profanity, much of it directed at her gender. Both expressed a wish that she be infected with COVID-19; one said he hoped she would die of it. One from an email with the name Andrew Colton, the other calling himself Joe Blow, signed JFB.

There is no excuse for such abuse.

“I tried to ignore these when they first came in, and chose not to subject staff to seeing these,” she told me.

I’m not sure of my opinion about that; I can see arguments on both sides.

Regardless, neither Starrett nor anyone else should be treated so offensively.

Disagree with your elected officials? Want to either endorse or object to a political action? Feel anger about their political actions? Fine, tell them so, publicly; that’s part of engaging in a democratic society. That’s what the board’s public comment feature is for.

But when you call them obscenities, wish illness and death on them, attack them for their gender, it stops being about politics and becomes merely an excuse to bully and abuse.

There are hundreds of examples throughout the public record of the county board of commissioners from constituents and commissioners, expressing passionate disagreement and anger and done with civility. People who don’t believe their testimony is having sufficient effect may vote against their elected officials, or attempt to recall them, even run against them in the next election.

There is no excuse for addressing anyone merely to abuse them.

Nicole Montesano, government reporter

