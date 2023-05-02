Leslie Enos Wolfer 1931-2024

Leslie Enos Wolfer was born on October 31, 1931, to Hugh and Ina Wolfer in Whiteson, Oregon. He passed away peacefully on October 6, 2024, at the age of 92, surrounded by his wife Mary and family members. He was being cared for at the Transitional Life Center (TLC) facility at Rock of Ages following a heart attack.

Leslie was the last sibling of five brothers and three sisters to pass. Preceding him in death were Clifford Wolfer, Clayton Wolfer, Helen Wolfer Miller, Blanche Wolfer Kilmer, Luella Wolfer Nice, Hughie Wolfer, Lynn Wolfer, and Roy Wolfer.

Leslie married Mary Ann Beachy on May 17, 1975, in Portland, Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and many nieces, nephews and friends who miss him.

Leslie lived most of his life in Oregon. As a young man, he registered as a conscientious objector and spent two years working as an orderly in a Mississippi hospital. He then moved to Portland and began working at Good Samaritan Hospital as an orderly and respiratory therapist. He was instrumental in helping develop the first respiratory unit in the hospital. During the last five years of his career, Leslie worked at an assisted living facility in Portland.

Leslie enjoyed his work and was known as a prankster among his work colleagues. With his storytelling talents, he entertained his family and friends through the years with a repertoire of humorous memories.

Leslie enjoyed travelling, reading and cooking, which included baking, canning and barbecuing. As a proficient gardener, he used his green thumb to care for his house plant collection and blooming cacti.

Leslie was a member of Church on the Hill in McMinnville and had a strong spiritual faith.

Visitation will take place at Macy & Son Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024, at the Church on the Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Israel or Hospice Care, in care of Macy & Son Funeral Home.

