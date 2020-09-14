Leone (Van Hine) Ellen Wood 1929 - 2020

Leone Ellen (Van Hine) Wood, daughter of Ruth and Denny Van Hine, was born October 11, 1929, at home in McMinnville, Oregon. She grew up in McMinnville and graduated Valedictorian of McMinnville High in 1947. She had studied piano and played for the high school chorus and church. In college she studied organ and later played for her friends' weddings. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Linfield College with a degree in Business Administration and a minor and certification in Education. Teaching in a small high school in Eastern Oregon, she taught shorthand, English, girls PE, history, Typing 1 and 2, and coached the girls' volleyball team.

She was married to David Wood June 7, 1954, the same day he graduated from Oregon State University and was commissioned in the United States Navy. Their six-week honeymoon brought them to Pensacola, Florida, where he began his career as a naval aviator. Leone supported her husband over the years during his long deployments, and the couple made many lifelong friendships. She was the president of the Women’s Officer Club in Pensacola and involved in the United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was involved in her grandchildren’s lives, spending much time with them.

Leone was very active in Coronado’s St Paul’s United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed Sacred Dance, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, attending Bible studies, United Methodist Women, and Chair Yoga. She was the church’s coordinator for the ministry New Entra Casa, which is a ministry that helps women released from prison adapt and readjust back into life. She was also involved in Forest Home Women’s Auxiliary, helping to raise funds for camper scholarships.

Leone enjoyed many activities, including traveling, RV adventures, downhill and cross country skiing, hiking, water aerobics at the pool and daily walks on the beach. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles and, in recent years, play Rummikub and Yahtzee with family and friends.

She loved people and showed many people kindness, hosting friends and family from all over the world. She was a woman of faith who demonstrated her love for God by serving others and showing them love and kindness.

Leone went to Heaven, peacefully in her sleep, on September 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Jeann (Patrick) Hughes, Joann Basaran, and Margaret (Keith) Ahmann; grandchildren, Joanna, Emre, Janna, David, Madeline and Nicholas; and great-grandchildren, Victoria, Elijah and Bryson. Grandchildren Elijah and Moriah preceded her in death in 2016. She would want us all to rejoice as she is now with Jesus, 2 Corinthians 5:8 “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

Leone’s Celebration of Life service and reception will be held Saturday, October 17, in Coronado. Masks and social distancing are required. Please call Margaret (home- 408-268-2314) to RSVP.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Forest Home Christian Camp for camp scholarships: Forest Home, Office of Development, 40000 Valley of Falls Drive, Forest Falls, CA 92339.