LeeAnn Linford Kieke 1949 - 2022

LeeAnn Linford Kieke, age 73, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly November 24, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon. She died from complications after suffering a stroke.

LeeAnn was born August 25, 1949, in Ogden, Utah, to Cleone Stark Linford and James LeRoy Linford. LeeAnn graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1967. She married George Kieke in 1971 and moved to Bakersfield, California; they divorced after 19 years of raising a family together.

Not all the chapters of LeeAnn’s life were happy ones; there were difficult years. However, a new chapter began in 2011. LeeAnn found her way to sobriety; she was an active member of her local AA chapter in McMinnville. She served as a leader and provided emotional support to many who were struggling and thriving in recovery. LeeAnn brought light and joy to many people.

In whatever chapter you knew LeeAnn, she would hope you find peace and love in her passing. She carried many in her heart. Know your relationship does not end with her death; there are more chapters to come. We can continue to strengthen our relationship with her in our hearts; mend bridges, throw potlucks and celebrate who she was and what she gave back to the world.

LeeAnn is survived by her children, Mike Kieke (Krystal), Jodi Martinez (Brandon) and Matthew Kieke; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Layne Linford, Jill Searle (Suzie), Landis Linford (Andrew), Jason Linford (Ghen); stepmother, Betty Kelly; many other loving family members; and her AA family. LeeAnn was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 17, at Cooperative Ministries, 544 N.E. Second St., McMinnville. In LeeAnn’s memory, please donate to your favorite charity or volunteer at your local soup kitchen. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.