Lee Richard Hutchens 1964 - 2020

Lee Richard Hutchens passed away in his sleep on June 26, 2020, at home in McMinnville, Oregon, from complications of Lupus.

Born February 12, 1964, Lee was the son of William and Barbara Hutchens of Newberg, Oregon. He attended Newberg schools, graduating from Newberg High School in 1982. He participated in basketball at Chehalem Valley Christian School, as well as wrestling, basketball and football at Newberg High. He continued on to Portland Community College, where he received a college degree in Diesel Technology.

Lee enjoyed fishing, hunting and target shooting.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David; and is survived by his parents, Bill and Barbara.

No services are planned due to COVID-19.