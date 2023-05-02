Lee Emerson Gadberry 1986 - 2025

Lee Emerson "Lee Bug" Gadberry, 38, passed away February 2, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon, after bravely battling cancer.

Born on July 24, 1986, in McMinnville, Lee spent his life embracing the outdoors, music, and the love of his family and friends. A devoted father, Lee cherished his four children: Landon and Ruby Gadberry of Newberg, Oregon, and Roxilyn and Mayson Gadberry of The Dalles, Oregon. His love for them was unwavering, and he took great joy in sharing his passions with them. He is also survived by his fiancée, Jodi Abeline of McMinnville; his twin brother, Adam Gadberry of Newberg; his parents, Sandra Melchisedeck of Spokane Valley, Washington, and Darrell Gadberry Jr. of Newberg; his siblings, Beth Roth of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Brett Gadberry of Newberg; and Sarah Gadberry of Dundee, Oregon. In addition to his immediate family, Lee leaves behind several dear nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends who will forever hold him in their hearts.

Lee was an avid outdoorsman who found peace in nature. Fishing trips with his son, brothers, and father were among his most treasured moments. A self-taught guitarist with a deep appreciation for music, he could often be found strumming melodies that reflected his free spirit. He also had a talent for cooking and enjoyed preparing meals for those he loved.

A gifted athlete from a young age, Lee excelled in track and field, earning numerous medals throughout his athletic career. His competitive spirit was matched only by his kindness; he was a friend to all and never passed judgment on anyone.

His infectious smile and willingness to help others at a moment's notice made him a beloved presence in the lives of many. Lee's absence leaves an immeasurable void in the hearts of those who knew him. His memory will live on through the love he shared and the countless lives he touched. He will be missed greatly and never forgotten.