Lawrence "Larry" Quinteros 1962 - 2022

Lawrence “Larry” Quinteros passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on February 6, 2022, in Temple, Texas. He was 59 years old.

Larry was born November 4, 1962, in Lubbock, Texas, to Jessie and Susan Quinteros.

A Mass with a Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville.

He lived with his family in Texas until 1973, when the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Larry attended school in McMinnville and Eugene. He graduated in 1984 from the HEP Program at Oregon State University.

Larry was born with congenital heart disease, but continually lived his life defying the odds and surviving multiple open heart surgeries, starting at six months old. He was able to live the last two years of his life in Texas with his brother, Richard, and niece, Victoria.

Larry had multiple talents and passions. He had a life-long love of music and was able to pick up a guitar and play some of his favorite songs by ear. He had a genuine love for animals, adopting many dogs and cats over the years. He was also a talented artist and enjoyed drawing pictures, especially of some of his favorite cars. His other love was for cars. He was a collector, talented mechanic and a renovator.

Larry is survived by his sisters, Rosemary Maloney (Tim), Lisa Quinteros (Eric), and Terrie Quinteros (Cris); brothers, Carlos Quinteros (Graciela), Richard Quinteros, and Eddie Quinteros; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Susan Quinteros; a brother, Mariano Quinteros; and niece, Sarah Quinteros.

Donations in his honor can be made to the American Heart Association or the Oregon Humane Society.