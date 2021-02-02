Laura (Laurie) LaMoyne (Sifford) Berry 1959 - 2021

Laura (Laurie) LaMoyne (Sifford) Berry was born March 18, 1959, in Cheyanne, Wyoming, to Dorsie and Floyd Sifford. They moved to Portland, Oregon, when she was three years old, and to their farm in Dayton when she was eight. There, Laurie learned to love and care for animals, with a special fondness for pigs and horses. She graduated from Dayton High School in 1977. She was a lifelong caregiver, taking care of her husband Tony L. Berry, who was diagnosed with MS shortly after their marriage on June 2, 1977, and later as an adult foster home provider. Laurie had a large presence; a loving, caring and giving heart that was immeasurably and exponentially larger than herself! She made the lives of those who knew her better because she was in it. She had sparkling blue eyes and an ever-present smile. She was truly an angel here on earth. Laurie gained her Heavenly wings on February 2, 2021, in WVMC, with loved ones by her side. She sadly lost her long and hard-fought battle with lung cancer. Laurie is survived by friends, family, two fur family, Clyde and Sweet P, and every stranger she ever met and all strays that crossed her path! Having no children of her own, Laurie LOVED to spoil those of the ones she loved and even a stranger or two. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and fur children, Fred, Bella, Babe and Ebony. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Yamhill County Fairgrounds Pavilion. Private graveside services at Hopewell Community Cemetery to follow. A Celebration of Life party will be held at a later date at one of her favorite places on the Oregon Coast.

Memorial donations may be given to Randall Children’s Hospital and/or the American Cancer Society c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com