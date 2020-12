Larry E. Burch 1936 -2020

Larry Burch was born February 19, 1936, in Albany, Oregon. He passed on December 19, 2020, of heart-related issues. Larry lived in Sheridan with his wife Merle and worked at Archway Cookie Company (Smith Cookie Company) until he retired in 1996. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. January 9, at Northside Community Church, Newberg, Oregon.