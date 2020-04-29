Larry Dean Thompson 1944 - 2020

Larry Dean Thompson passed away April 29, 2020, among friends and family. He was born November 30, 1944, to Lester and Viola Thompson in Mitchell, South Dakota.

He grew up near Wessington Springs, South Dakota, and worked on the family farm with seven brothers and sisters. Larry graduated from Lane High School in 1962. While in school, Larry excelled at track and field, basketball and enjoyed racing cars. He married his wife, Cecile Grace (Stewart) Thompson from Burien, Washington, on February 12, 1967, in Alameda, California. They were married 52 years. The two lived in Minnesota and South Dakota for several years before moving to Washington state in 1972.

Larry served in Vietnam from 1965 through 1968 aboard the Navy’s USS Aludra and USS Regulus. Following his time in the Navy, Larry worked at Tonka Trucks as a mechanic from 1968 through 1972. From there he worked at Lucks Company, Winchell’s, Wesco and then for Lile International as a long haul truck dispatcher for 27 years after being stationed in three different states. Larry retired as a 100% disabled veteran in 2006 due to health issues related to Agent Orange, which he was exposed to while in the Navy in Vietnam.

He enjoyed taking care of his wife, son and daughter, grandsons and all his family. He loved hunting pheasant, elk and deer, fishing, taking road trips to casinos with his wife and family, playing Bingo and having large family get-togethers to celebrate the holidays or just life in general. He and Cecile also enjoyed following their two grandsons across the Northwest while they competed in youth rodeo and OHSET.

Larry spent time coaching his son’s Little League baseball teams, joined Cecile in coaching both his son and daughter’s soccer teams and supported their football, basketball, track, golf and baseball high school sports, including his daughter's trips to the OSAA playoffs and soccer championship game. Family was everything to Larry. He was also an avid Oregon Ducks and Seattle Seahawks fan.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Thompson; father, Lester Thompson; mother, Viola Thompson; and brother, Dennis Thompson. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Thompson; son, Richard Thompson; daughter-in-law, Emily Thompson; grandsons, Dakota and Mitchell Thompson; brother-in-law, Scott and his wife Joanie Stewart; sister-in-law, Kathy and her husband Carl Pike; sister-in-law, Laurie and her husband Rocky Weatherbee; brother, Roger and his wife Mary Thompson; brother, Kevin and his wife Luanne Thompson; sister, Charlotte Kiepke; sister, Connie and her husband David Popp; brother, Brian and his wife Brenda Thompson; brother, Jerry and his wife Amy Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Richard and Emily Thompson, 20360 Highway 47, Yamhill, Oregon, 97148. A full military service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 7961 North Highway 99W., McMinnville, Oregon 97128. A celebration of life will follow on the day after the service. Dates and times to be announced. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.