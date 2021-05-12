Larry Allan Smith

Larry Allan Smith passed away May 12, 2021, with his wife of 45 years at his side. He was 69 years old.

Larry was born in Woodburn, Oregon, to parents Wally and Evelyn Joslin. His father passed away when Larry was a young child. A few years later, his mother married Web Smith, who adopted him as his own.

He graduated in 1969 from Franklin High School in Portland. Over the next 10 years, Larry attended college; spent seven months in Hawaii on a mission trip, where he met the love of his life, Susan M. (Cook) Smith; got married; and graduated from George Fox University in 1979.

Larry worked as a social service worker for about 20 years, split between Head Start and nursing homes. Susan worked in banking. God blessed them with two wonderful sons; Branden Smith and Dennis Smith.

Larry was active for over 33 years in Calvary Chapel of McMinnville. He loved sports, especially golf, baseball and soccer. He played them himself, then loved coaching and training his sons.

He found out about 19 years ago that he had myotonic dystrophy. This weakened many of his muscles and systems. When he could no longer participate, he loved being a spectator of all sports, most notably the Yankees, the Portland Trail Blazers, and U. of O. Ducks football.

He loved collecting souvenirs of his travels--coffee mugs, baseball hats, German nutcrackers, and In & Out T-shirts.

Larry was preceded in death by both fathers, Wally Joslin and Web Smith; and a brother, Randy Smith. He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Brandon and Dennis (Sarah); mother, Evelyn Smith; brother, Gary Smith (Sharon); sisters, Kay Havelhurst (Jim), Ann Riddle, Jan Smith and JoAnn Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Calvary Chapel of McMinnville, 1825 W. Second St.) Contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or to Calvary Chapel of McMinnville Youth Group.