Landmarks committee OKs First Federal building
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Jim
Another perfect example of to much government control. First Federal has been in this community forever and has done nothing but good for our town yet a bunch of high brows on some stupid committee are dictating policy. First Federal will be the not hurt your precious downtown with anything they do.
Tuvey
I would like to know why they need so desperately to have an entrance for cars on 3rd street. Making a left onto Adams from 3rd Street has traffic backed up enough. Let's not add more congestion on that block. First Federal has done well enough with the entrances it has. I'm sure the contractor is smart enough to figure out how to make it work without a 3rd Street driveway OR I would ask the committee how they plan to "de-congest" that area if they approve the plans as they are.