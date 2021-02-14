Kurt R. Feero 1952 - 2021

Kurt R. Feero, father of Andrea Feero, Jennifer Feero and Jodi Devonshire, passed away February 14, 2021, at his home in Florida.

Born May 5, 1952, to M.B. Feero and Lorene Krause, Kurt grew up in Alaska, Hawaii and Oregon, living in the former two when they became the 49th and 50th states.

He spent his formative years in McMinnville, Oregon. A long-time business owner, he purchased Northwest Logging Supply after high school and continued to be active in various business ventures throughout his life. Kurt has spent the last few years living in Southern Florida with Nancy, his wife of 15 years.

He will be remembered as a die-hard free market capitalist, smart, outgoing, clever, fun, ingenious, hard-working and determined by his family, friends and loved ones. He enjoyed gardening, boating, fishing with his grandson and enjoyed working on home projects.

Kurt Feero leaves behind his wife, Nancy Feero; three daughters, Andrea Feero (grandson Olin), Jennifer Feero, and Jodi Devonshire (husband Tony and three daughters); brothers, Stan Feero and Bill Feero; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Travis Christopher.

He will be remembered for waking Andrea up by picking her up out of bed by her feet, teaching Jennifer how to drive like a bat out of hell and enjoying boating and bike riding on Pine Island with Jodi.