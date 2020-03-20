Kurt Miller Viewpoints bio

Kurt Miller is the executive director of Northwest RiverPartners, a not-for-profit coalition of community-owned utilities, ports and businesses in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. In addition to serving as a Bonneville Power Administration economist and Portland General Electric executive, he founded the first successful electricity brokerage in the U.S. Convinced hydroelectric dams and salmon runs can co-exist, he is committed to developing collaborative, science-driven solutions to energy and environmental challenges.