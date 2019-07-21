Kurt John Hein - 1947 - 2019

On July 21, 2019, Dr. Kurt John Hein passed away. A devoted member of the Baha’i faith, Kurt spent his life dedicated to the service of humanity--with joy, wisdom and (unfailing) humor, he encouraged and supported those around him with great love. Throughout his travels to over 60 countries and residence across several continents, while serving in local, national and international capacities as an educator, development worker and consultant, the strength of his character and dedication to the betterment of the world never faltered. He will be remembered for his generosity of spirit, his irrepressible wit, and as a true example of a life of service to humankind. His beloved wife, Delane, his children, Katurah and Lukas and their spouses, and his grandchildren request that in lieu of flowers, his friends and family consider performing an act of service to others. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the McMinnville Senior Center. “Blessed is he who mingleth with all men in a spirit of utmost kindliness and love.”