Kulla urges referral of board expansion
Comments
Sponge
Can this be done without approving a home rule charter? Would all five commissioners be elected at-large, or by zones?
David S. Wall
“The county’s decisions are too big to be made by just three commissioners.”
This is only a "true" statement if you are referring to the "current" three (3) Yamhill County Commissioners.
More Commissioners means "higher taxes" and higher employee "overheads" to accommodate staff increases.
What is needed is more informed voters that will elect good stewards of the public's trust-Note* the number of Land Use Board of Appeals "Remands." Review the last "bogus" "Land Use Decision" in which a land-owner, on EFU Zoned lands plants a few "grape-vines" and the Commissioners agree to allow an expansion of a "Bed& Breakfast/Hotel complex."
And you want more Commissioners making similar decisions?
Not me.
David S. Wall
Drew1951
One consideration: if we have 5 commissioners, three would be a quorum; two could discuss issues on the side and go into a meeting with a loaded vote. Also, if the current amount of compensation was divided five ways, would the result be a livable wage for each commissioner? We could then go with Trump’s theory and only well-to-do white men would want to run.
actionjax
“Everything that costs money has to be carefully considered,” he said. “I used to tell the kids that the cost of everything has to be measured in the cost of bunches of carrots.” And we want to add more great thinkers like Kulla? God help us.
Lindsay Berschauer
As a member of the county budget committee, I can tell you that nothing that involves government expansion is "revenue or budget neutral." Warning signs should be flashing when you hear someone say that. The cost of adding two fully-loaded commissioners isn't just a one time hit. The escalating costs grow over time. We are already dipping into our reserve funds to cover increased PERS and healthcare liabilities. Oregon faces a looming recession. We don't need to be spending precious resources on more elected officials. Some may say I'm "talking myself out of the position" since I'm currently running for the Commission. My response is that first and foremost I am a taxpayer and voter and I wouldn't support this as a county priority. This has been in front of voters before and the concept failed. Let's get back to taking care of our most vulnerable populations. Your testimony this Thursday at 10am at the County Courthouse is welcome. I'll see you there.
tricia
YC citizens were asking about expanding the council? That was what people he asked wanted? He's lying as usual. Kulla's intent is to marginalize the other members influence by any means possible..