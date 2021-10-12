Kristof endorses Berschauer recall

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Joel R
Wow, that's not very good judgement on his part. If you don't like the job she's doing, vote her out. I'm a conservative and opposed the recall effort against Gavin Newsome. It's wrong to do it for non-specific and ambiguous things like "embarrasses our county" and "spreads discord."
No bueno, Mr Kristof.
Rotwang
Unions and an alleged news writer. I'm not surprised.
tagup
Joel- that is exactly what a recall does...It allows voters to decide. Certainly you don’t want an individual that is incompetent to stay in the job for 4 years. In business, managers and officers of companies get terminated all the time for their inability to do the job. I think there are plenty of specific issues that make this course of action necessary. Not the least of which is how she treats county employees and staff.
Joel R
I see what you're saying, Tag. But it just seems to me like more and more often it is being used as a form of bullying an elected official and forcing stress on him or her as they try to defend against it. And it rarely succeeds. That's what my party did to Gavin Newsome. They knew it was an extremely long shot but their blind hatred of him made them do it anyway because they knew at the very least it would harass and embarrass him. That's just wrong. We don't need that kind of hate here in little 'ol Yamhill County.
The voters spoke and said they wanted Lindsey in office for four years. I just really believe that the voters decision ought not be tampered with unless their is some kind of dire emergency like she has committed a serious crime or developed a debilitating mental illness etc.
tagup
Joel- I don’t see a recall election as tampering with the will of the people—more like re asking the question after seeing her performance in office.
Sometimes office holders aren’t who the political ads say they are.
I personally see a lot of valid issues in Yamhill county being pushed aside while two of the commissioners spend time grandstanding for their small constituencies. We need serious, honest and professional people to run this county, and we can’t wait four years to make it happen. My two cents :)