Kristina McKaig 1961 - 2024

Kristina Kay (Bell) McKaig was born March 11, 1961, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Sharon Anne Terry (Bell) (Hernandez) and Leroy Gordon Bell, and raised by her stepfather, Ernest Hernandez. She had five brothers, Vincent (deceased), Richard and Michael Bell, and Ernest and Phillip Hernandez. She had one sister, Pamela (Bell) Johnson; and a very special sister-in-law, Melissa Hernandez.

She passed away unexpectedly April 2, 2024. While she will be missed by so many, we are thankful she is again in the arms of her beloved husband, Mark, who died in 2002, and peacefully entered wholly into the presence of the Lord.

She leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay Raianne Dutton (McKaig) (Quilan); her siblings; stepchildren, Michelle, Reid, and Brandt; step-grandchildren, Jared and Cole; nieces; great-nephews; aunts; uncles; dear cousins; and precious friends.

Kristina spent her early years in McMinnville until the family moved to Santa Maria, California, where she attended elementary and middle school, and then relocated to Gresham, Oregon.

She was a tap, ballet, jazz, and Hawaiian dancer. Grammy and Aunt Salina crafted all her costumes to perfection for recitals. She was a cheerleader, and a basketball and softball player in high school. Kristina received her AA degree in Business at Everett Community College. She was Miss Broadway in Everett.

She returned to McMinnville and became a devoted mother to her daughter, Lindsay.

Kristina was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community. She volunteered for Special Education on Circus Day and Respite Day. She taught Sunday school, belonged to the knitting club making blankets for people in the community, and helped deliver meals to the homebound. Kristina taught many values to her family. She literally would give her coat to anyone in need.

She treasured not only simple things in life, but she loved everyone she met, and they loved her back. She enjoyed reading her books, watching movies, visiting the beach, and camping on the Skagit River, surrounded by her family and friends.

“Viewing will take place Sunday, April 7th, 12:00-4:00pm at Macy & Son Funeral Home”.

Please join us at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, at the Masonic Cemetery, 2317 N.W. Cemetery Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128. It will be followed by a no-host gathering at Two Dogs Taphouse in McMinnville.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.