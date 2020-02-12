February 12, 2020 Tweet

Kristina Marie Sauceda 1978 - 2020

Kristina Marie Sauceda passed away February 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family, in McMinnville, Oregon. She passed from colon cancer at the age of 41.

Kristina was born October 13, 1978, to parents Robert Sauceda and Aldora Viles. She was raised with her siblings, Robert Sauceda Jr., Sara Patlan, David Sauceda and Tasha Colbert.

Kristina married her best friend, Raul Soto, on June 19, 2018. Together they were parents to Kalista, Andrew, Marissa, Isaac, Alicia, Sienna and Koa.

Kristina loved deeply.

She loved her family. She loved her friends. She especially loved being a mother and a wife. She touched many people with her kindness, patience, forgiveness and laughter.

Please join us as we celebrate her life at 11:00 a.m. February 29, at Dayton First Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane, Dayton OR 97114.