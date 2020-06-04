Kimberly Diane Johnson 1979 - 2020

Kimberly Diane Johnson was born November 1, 1979, and died June 4, 2020. She was suddenly taken from us.

Kim was a kind soul and a free spirit. She loved her kids deeply and enjoyed spending time together sitting by a river, swimming and collecting agates.

Kim is definitely missed.

Survivors are her daughter, Jasmine Johnson of Willamina; son, Jacob Johnson of Grants Pass; grandmother, Elsie Hale of Willamina; dad and stepmother, Bill and Janelle Hale of McMinnville; brothers, Ike (Amanda) Johnson of Grants Pass, and Billy (Emma) Hale of Sheridan; sister, Cheyenne (Curtis) Hale of McMinnville; adopted sister, Beth Brown of Grand Ronde; nieces, Misty and Brittney Johnson of Grants Pass; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

We will be celebrating Kim's life with a potluck picnic at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Ed Grenfell Park, Baker Creek Road, McMinnville. Everyone is welcome.