Kevin Scott Golding 1954 - 2020

On May 17, 1954, homemaker Geulah and fine jeweler Samuel (“Sunny”) Golding welcomed their fifth child, Kevin Scott Golding, to their home in Kansas City, Kansas. He joined older siblings Susan, Judy, Deborah and David, and lived there until the family moved to the Detroit suburbs.

On December 2, 2020, he passed away suddenly at the family cabin near Hebo, Oregon. He was 66.

As teenagers, Kevin and David owned and operated a thriving lawn-care service. They amassed enough clients to earn a tidy profit as well as valuable business experience. After graduation from Seaholm High School, Kevin and his good friend Scott Wettlaufer went on an extended journey from Detroit to Pennsylvania, Canada and Colorado, then back to Detroit. On their travels, Scott and Kevin drove, hitch-hiked and rode buses and once, in the winter in Ontario, notoriously queasy passenger Kevin even rode on the train. David and Kevin lived in rural Arkansas briefly; then, in 1974, Kevin relocated to Oregon where, he said, he always knew he was supposed to be.

In the mid 1970s, Kevin met Gwendolyn Fowler and they soon established loving homes in Portland and later, McMinnville, Oregon. Their daughter, Adrienne (“Adee”), was born in 1976; sister Hannah followed in 1979. Kevin was a highly respected craftsman, and had a busy custom-finish carpentry business until his retirement in May of 2019.

In September of 2001, with encouragement from their daughters, Kevin became reacquainted with Kath Wallace, and they soon became inseparable. On September 9, 2009, Kevin and Kath eloped. They made their home in McMinnville, and enjoyed hosting friends for Halloween, the Super Bowl and various smaller occasions. Kevin played on a local Bocce’ team (Go, Big LeBocce!), where his friendly demeaner and understanding of angles and physics made him a popular teammate and excellent player.

Kevin loved life in this small town. He treasured his relationships with many of the area’s finest tradesmen, construction suppliers and various small business owners, and was grateful for the many professionals who helped us care for the cars, house and cabin.

He is survived by his siblings; beloved daughters, Adee and Hannah; devoted step-daughter, Emily Denney; son-in-law, protégé’ and friend, Aaron Neerenberg; and four treasured grandchildren, Nik, Maecy, Norah and Nellie. He leaves behind a loving wife and family and a large circle of extraordinary friends.

A celebration of life is being planned for his birthday in Spring of 2021. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.