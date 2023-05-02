Kevin E. McGillivray 1943 - 2025

Kevin E. McGillivray, 81, lived fully right up until February 20, 2025. He remains beloved as a husband, father, grandfather, teacher, musician, friend, and mentor.



Born and raised in McMinnville, Oregon, Kevin lived his life with generosity, integrity, curiosity, love, and humor. His family was his greatest joy. He was the kind of dad who helped his kids build go-carts and campfires, stayed up late to assemble the Christmas presents, and gifted his grandkids gadgets just so he could then teach them how they worked. With endless patience, he taught all three of his children to drive and to play musical instruments (though, thankfully, not at the same time). He was witty, with a bold sense of humor, and he was never afraid to be silly. And as he got older, he found himself more easily moved to tears by touching stories, beautiful music, and the people he loved most. He gave the very best hugs.



Kevin dedicated his life to learning and to generously sharing what he learned with anyone curious enough to listen. His enthusiasm was infectious, whether the topic was fishing, astronomy, technology, travel, puzzles, animals, rainbows, gadgets, Dad jokes, good food or a perfectly mixed drink. And music: Music was as vital to Kevin as breathing, whether he was performing, teaching, or simply listening. His lifelong passion for music touched countless lives around the world, leaving behind a legacy that will reverberate far beyond his time here.



After earning his master’s degree in music education at the University of Oregon, Kevin began his career as a band director in Medford, then Bend, and his hometown, McMinnville. In 1983, he and his family embarked on what was meant to be a two-year adventure in Fulda, Germany, where he taught music on a U.S. Army post just 15 miles from the East German border. That “temporary” move turned into a 21-year overseas career, with Germany becoming home.



Kevin was devoted to expanding his students’ musical horizons and nurturing young talent. It meant the world to him to know he’d made a lasting impact on his students. He was probably prouder than some of their own parents at their achievements. At school, he was everyone’s teacher, but Kevin’s own three children feel especially fortunate to have been both his students and his kids.



Kevin had a life-long fascination with technology. In 1990, he created the first computer music class in the Department of Defense school system. He went on to become one of the very first Educational Technologists in DoDDS. He trained his colleagues how to integrate computers into their classrooms when the idea was brand new. He finished his distinguished career as the first-ever Director of Educational Technology for DoDEA.



A gifted horn player, Kevin always found time to perform. From the early days of the Britt Festival Orchestra to German ensembles in Gothic cathedrals and ornate castles, he took great joy in being part of an ensemble. During the holidays, he would hand instruments and sheet music to his children (and later, their partners), urging them to play Christmas carols together with spirited (and somewhat mixed) results.



Kevin was the epitome of good-naturedness. He lived with integrity, kindness, and an effortless generosity of spirit. He was creative, clever, curious, and full of love—for music, for life and, especially, for people. He loved to laugh, and he really loved living.



And Kevin lives on in the hearts of countless people, including his best friend and wife of nearly 60 years, Sandy, of Beaverton, Oregon; his three children, Scott (Tiffany) of Ridgefield, Washington, Todd (Kellie) of Puyallup, Washington, and Allison (Tyler) of Portland, Oregon; his grandchildren, Ryan, Boon, Amara, and Hero; and his brother, Pete (Nancy) of Springfield, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Catherina (Sass); and his sister, Karen.