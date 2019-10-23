October 23, 2019 Tweet

Kenneth Lloyd Box - 1924-2019

Ken was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to George and Maude Box, the eldest of three children. He grew up in Minnesota, then moved to Florence, Oregon, for his senior year of high school. He graduated, then served in the Navy during World War II. Upon discharge, he attended Pacific University, where he obtained his teaching degree; later, he obtained his master’s degree.

He met his wife of 62 years, Betty, while teaching at Yamhill High School. They settled in the Beaverton area, where Ken taught high school and later served as an administrator in the Beaverton School District. He started the vocational program and ran the adult education program.

He had a lifelong interest in woodworking, building furniture and woodcarving. He even built a sailboat, sparking his family’s long association with Willamette Sailing Club, where he was active in many ways, including serving as commodore and starting the youth sailing program. As a carver, he spent many, many hours creating a legacy of art pieces now spread among many homes of family and friends, including numerous cherished Santas, each unique.

Ken loved the outdoors, enjoying family camping and then RVing in retirement as a member of the Collins RV Club. He enjoyed puttering in the yard and always had a prolific garden. He was an active member of Cedar Hills Community Church and later First Presbyterian in McMinnville.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and brother, Donald. He is survived by his sister, Marge Williams of Walla Walla, Washington; children, Kathy Fish (Ken) of Camas, Washington, Jim (Laura) of Naperville, Illinois, Tom (Jana) of Salem, Oregon; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held on October 24, with a memorial service to follow later. Contact family members for details. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 Third St. NW, Salem, OR 97304. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.