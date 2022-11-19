Kayla Rose Calderon 1995 - 2022

Kayla Rose Calderon lost her life at the age of 27 on November 19, 2022. Kayla was born on March 26, 1995, in McMinnville, Oregon, where she lived her whole life. She graduated from McMinnville High School in 2013, then started work in the service industry soon after. In 2015, she gave birth to her only child, Jonathan James Worden. Kayla loved being a mother, and her son was the light of her life. She had a love for the outdoors, crafting, and spending time with her loved ones.

Kayla spent the last few years of her life struggling with addiction, which ultimately led to her unfair and untimely death. She was preceded in death by her uncle, John McAdoo Jr.; aunt, Suzanne McAdoo; grandmother, Alice McHugh; and grandmother, Luella Ollis.

Kayla is survived by her son, Jonathan Worden; parents, John and Cindy Ollis; biological father, Rosendo Calderon; twin sister, Jessica Hokit (Travis Hokit); sister, Aleesha Ollis; brothers, Ryan Ollis (Mady Ollis) and John Ollis Jr. (Nicole Ollis); five nieces, Liyla, Lauren, Melanie, Aurora and Valley); five nephews, Mark, Asher, Orion, Avery and Teddy; grandfather, John McAdoo; two aunts, Angie McAdoo and Jodi McAdoo; nine cousins, Ryan Salinas, Alex Salinas, Natalie Hall, Damian Torres, Bobby Shemegda, Krystal Hensley, Ty Tovar, Haylee and Joanna Gomez; and countless other family and friends who love her.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Evergreen Lodge/Chapel, 500 Cumulus Ave., McMinnville.

Kayla’s loving, adventurous spirit and world-famous smile will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege to know her. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com