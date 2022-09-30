Kathryn Marial Madsen Roberts 1931-2022

Kathryn (Katy) Marial Madsen was born November 20, 1931, to Christian P. and Marial E. Madsen in South Jordan, Utah, and died of natural causes September 30, 2022, at home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 90 years old.

Katy grew up, number five of seven children, on a small farm in South Jordan at the beginning of the Depression. She had a wonderful childhood with days spent playing with siblings and friends. She graduated from South Jordan High School in 1949. Katy spent her summers helping family friends on a ranch in Wells, Nevada, and then returned to work there after graduating.

Katy was known for her beautiful smile! Her smile captured the heart of Beryl W. Roberts while both were living and working in Wells. They were married on January 1, 1954, and eventually settled on a dairy farm in Yamhill County (first Carlton and then McMinnville). Seven children blessed their home, six girls followed by the only boy.

Katy was a loving mother and homemaker. She spent her days caring for her large family. She was an excellent bread maker, and the smell of baking bread often greeted the children when arriving home from school. Katy’s very most favorite thing was having all her children around her. Family and extended family gatherings were the main activity where there was always a lot of love and a lot of good food! Her life was one of service. Beyond caring for her family, she was always visiting and helping the elderly. Her children remember time spent visiting the widows on Booth Bend Road and around McMinnville. She was a great example of kindness and was never one to say an unkind word about anyone. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ, and her children remember often finding her kneeling in prayer. Katy was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, all her life serving in many capacities.

Katy loved to quilt, and each family member received a special quilt just for them. She enjoyed her quilting club and spent her later years quilting in her recliner even when she could do little else.

Katy is survived by her seven children, Marial, Melody Andersen (Richard), Kristi Long (Ken), Sheila Thatcher, Kathi Blair (Martin), Karma Anderson (Todd), and Karter Roberts (Leanne); as well as 23 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Beryl, in 2002; and her son-in-law, David Thatcher (Sheila), in 2016.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1645 N.W. Baker Creek Road, McMinnville.