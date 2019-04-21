Katharine King - 1951 - 2019

Katharine Rochelle “Katie” King passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon.

She was born April 13, 1951, in McMinnville. Katharine lived in Whiteson and attended school in Amity, graduating in 1969. After high school, she attended beauty school in Portland. She worked as a bank teller for a time before moving to Port Angeles in 1977. Katie met Harry King in 1985, and they were married in 1995. She and Harry moved to Lincoln City in 1994, then to McMinnville in 1998. While in Lincoln City, she began working for Walmart and continued to work for Walmart once in McMinnville, eventually retiring in 2014.

Katie enjoyed gardening and loved music.

She is survived by her husband, Harry; one brother, Chris Elliott, and sister-in-law, Gail. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Luella Elliott; brothers, Frank, Don, Allen and Leroy; and sisters, Ardis Hamilton and Phyllis Morrow.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com