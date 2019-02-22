Karl "Rudy" Braun - 1925 - 2019

Karl "Rudy" Braun was born August 4, 1925, in Fairmont, Minnesota, to Karl and Lena (Schwab) Braun. On February 22, 2019, he passed away quietly, with family at his bedside. On June 16,1951, he married Rose Marie Lorenzen of Dayton, Oregon. They raised three daughters and one son.

Rudy was preceded in death by his sister, Elsie Margaret Thorsten; his wife of 59 years, Rose Marie; and his granddaughter, Sarah Maria. He is survived by his four children, Lenetta (Braun) Colbert of Sisters, Oregon, Rod Braun of Pella, Iowa, Marilyn Braun of Salem, Oregon, and Karen (Braun) Filaroski of Eagle Creek, Oregon; along with 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Fairlawn Village in the Community Center, 1280 N.E. Kane Drive, Gresham OR 97080

Condolences may be sent to Gresham Funeral Chapel, 257 S.E. Roberts Ave., Gresham OR 97080.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis MO 63141.