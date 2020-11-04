Karien Richmond 1977 - 2020

Karien Richmond was a loving and fun person who passed away at home from illness on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Karien is survived by mother, Karla of McMinnville; sister, Tammy of Springfield; niece, Katarina of Springfield; daughter, Faith of McMinnville; and uncle, Richard Richmond of McMinnville.

Karien loved her daughter, Faith. She was her whole world to Karien and her pride and joy.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the LDS Church on Baker Creek Road.

