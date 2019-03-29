Karen Williams Jones - 1951 - 2019

Karen (Williams) Jones passed away March 29, 2019, at the age of 67.

Karen was born in McMinnville and raised in Yamhill, Oregon. She attended Yamhill Grade School and graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1969. She attended Oregon College of Education, now Western Oregon University, and earned her degree in health and physical education in 1973.

After graduation, she received a teaching job at South Salem High School, where she taught health and P.E. and coached the Saxonette drill team, volley ball and track. In 1977, she moved to North Salem High School, where she taught health and coached the Vikettes drill team and became department head in health and science. While at North, she developed a course in health occupations for students interested in the medical field. The program is still going today. In 1992, she became assistant principal.

Karen met her husband of 40 years, Charley, at North Salem in 1978 and married the last day of school in 1979. In 1993, Karen and Charley moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, to continue their teaching experiences until their retirement in 2005. Karen worked at University of S.E. Alaska before moving to Ketchikan High School, where she taught health and started a pre-med program.

In 2005, they moved to Kingman, Arizona, where they enjoyed working out at the gym and traveling in their RV with their two dogs.

Karen is survived by her husband, Charley; brother, Fred (Jan); and nephews, Fred, Mike and Brett Williams.

She was predeceased by her father, Stanley (Stub) Williams; mother, Fern Williams; and brother, Mike.

Karen will be remembered for her love of her husband and family and the many students she had and how she helped them achieve their goals in life. She will also be known for her deep compassion and friendships with her high school girlfriends over the many years of girls' weekends and her devotion to doing the right things based on her beliefs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Karen Williams Jones Memorial Scholarship fund in care of Yamhill-Carlton High School, 275 N. Maple St., Yamhill, OR, 97148.