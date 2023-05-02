Karen Trent 1943 - 2024

Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Karen Trent, died peacefully on August 17, 2024, in her home.



Karen was the heart of our home and family and one of the strongest women we’ve known. She was such a caring mother who raised two wonderful children, Michele Trent and Lee Trent. Karen is survived by her husband, Donald Trent; they were married for 61 years. She also loved spending quality time with her grandchildren, Landon and Kyra. She often had special art projects they created together.



As a military family, the Trent’s traveled the world, moving frequently. Karen was the anchor of our constantly moving family, guiding us through every challenge and ensuring we always felt at home, no matter where we lived.



Creating and sharing her artwork was her way of showing the world who she was and how much she could love. She was always thinking of others and sprinkling her art everywhere. She also enjoyed giving back by volunteering in the community.



Karen never wanted to be the center of attention, so services will be private for family members, with a celebration of life in the coming months. Friends and family wishing to honor Karen are invited to make a donation in her name to a place near and dear to her heart, The Village Gallery of Arts, where she spent her recent years volunteering.